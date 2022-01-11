3,700 TSA Screeners Have Active Covid-19 Infections, A 1,243% Jump Since Thanksgiving

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is reporting 3,694 employees with active Covid-19 infections, according to agency data, roughly 7% of the agency’s screeners. For context, the week before the omicron variant was first identified in the United States, there were 275 positive Covid-19 cases among the TSA’s ranks.Like others who work in public-facing jobs, TSA employees have been testing positive for the coronavirus in record-breaking numbers. The skyrocketing of cases at the agency is an 1,243% increase since Thanksgiving.



