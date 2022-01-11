40 Years Ago: ‘The Catch’ Changes Football, and a City, Forever

January 11, 2022

When quarterback Joe Montana found Dwight Clark in the back of the end zone for a game-winning touchdown in the 1981 NFC Championship Game, it marked significant turning points in the history of the NFL and the city of San Francisco. During the 1981 season, the 49ers had been surprising juggernauts. Even the most ardent of fans couldn’t have predicted the team, which was 6-10 a season earlier, would suddenly become one of the league’s most talented squads. But the 49ers compiled a 13-3 record in 1981, won the NFC West and defeated the New York Giants in the divisional...



