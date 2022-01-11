AMERICA Prayer Vigil – January 11, 2021 (Prayer)

January 11, 2022

Join with fellow FREEPERS to pray for AMERICA: For those in Authority in Government, Family, Military, Business, Healthcare, Education, Churches, and the Media. I urge, then, first of all, that requests, prayers, intercession and thanksgiving be made for everyone: for kings and all those in authority that we may live peaceful and quiet lives in all godliness and holiness. ~ 1 Timothy 2:1-2 Religion Forum Threads labeled [Prayer] are closed to debate of any kind. In the same way, I tell you, there is joy in the presence of God's angels over one sinner who repents. (Luke 15:10)



