Biden Administration Reveals 50 Million Coronavirus Tests Are Just Sitting in Warehouses

January 11, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Assistant Secretary Dawn O’Connell from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) on Tuesday revealed 50 million coronavirus tests are sitting in warehouses. As the Biden administration purchases $190 million worth of testing kits in January, Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC) asked O’Connell during a Senate committee hearing if she could assure him that Biden’s testing kit purchases are not originating from Communist China. O’Connell responded by admitting HHS has millions of unused tests in warehouses, which are in addition to the outstanding tests out for delivery to the warehouses. “So is what you’re telling me they’ve got 50 million...



Read More...