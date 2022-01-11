Brickbat: What a Prick!

January 11, 2022 | Tags: REASON

Police in Sea Coast, New York, have arrested teacher Laura Russo for injecting a 17-year-old boy with a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine without his parents' permission. The Nassau County School District said Russo has been reassigned from the classroom pending the resolution of her case. Russo gave the boy the vaccine at her home. Police say Russo is not authorized to give the vaccine.

