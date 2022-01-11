California appeals court upholds firings of two LAPD cops who ignored unfolding robbery at nearby Macy's store to hunt down a POKEMON GO 'Snorlax' character

January 11, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Two LAPD cops who ignored calls to attend a robbery at a nearby Macy's to play Pokemon have failed in their bid to have their firing reversed. California's court of appeals ruled Tuesday that Louis Lozano and Eric Mitchell were rightfully terminated in 2017 after refusing to go to the scene of a robbery at the Crenshaw mall, with Lozano responding: 'Aw, screw it.' Instead, the cops decided to hunt down a 'Snorlax' character that had appeared nearby on Pokemon Go, which lets players 'capture' virtual reality characters who pop up on a phone map of nearby locations. Players must...



