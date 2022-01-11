Can You Spot Mt. Everest in Stunning Photo Taken From Space by ISS Astronauts?
January 11, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLICAstronauts aboard the ISS have been showing off breathtaking views from space — and set everyone back on Earth a challenge. NASA’s Mark Vande Hei posted a stunning shot over the Himalayas on Twitter, leaving aerial photographers green with envy. Hidden among it is Mount Everest, which the astronaut has asked people to try to spot.
