[Catholic Caucus] Catholic group protests Cardinal Cupich’s Latin Mass restrictions in Chicago

January 11, 2022

[Catholic Caucus] Catholic group protests Cardinal Cupich’s Latin Mass restrictions in ChicagoCHICAGO (LifeSiteNews) – Cardinal Blase Cupich faced protests Saturday over his recent restrictions on the Traditional Latin Mass (TLM) in Chicago.Protesters convened in front of Chicago’s Holy Name Cathedral for a Rosary rally, organized by the Coalition for Canceled Priests, demanding an end to the cardinal’s crackdown on the traditional liturgy. Demonstrators held a banner addressed to Cupich and Pope Francis that read: “Stop the war on our timeless Faith.”The rally is part of a new campaign launched by the coalition, the Lepanto Institute, and Regina Magazine titled “Save...



