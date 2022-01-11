Conservatives Would Be Foolish to Not Take Michelle Obama Seriously

January 11, 2022

Former First Lady Michelle Obama recently indicated she would be getting her hands dirty in the 2022 midterm elections. On Monday, she announced her foundation, When We All Vote, in conjunction with 30 other organizations, plans to recruit and train at least 100,000 volunteers to register new voters. She also vowed to register one million new voters this year in the lead-up to the elections in November.Michelle Obama has launched a campaign to get 1 million people registered to vote ahead of the 2022 midterms.Obama says her foundation, When We All Vote, along with 30 other organizations, will recruit and...



