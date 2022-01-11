Daily Mass Gospel Reflection- The Authoritative Voice

First Week in Ordinary Time Mark 1:21-28 Friends, today’s Gospel finds Jesus encountering a man with an unclean spirit in the synagogue at Capernaum. Isn’t it interesting that the first unclean spirit that Jesus confronts is in the holy place, the place of worship? And what marks this man? Though he is a single person, an individual, he speaks in the plural: "What do you have to do with us, Jesus of Nazareth? Have you come to destroy us?" The diabolic is, literally, a scattering power: diabalein. Sin separates us from one another—sunde, related to sundering—but it also divides us...



