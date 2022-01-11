'Ebola-Like Hemorrhagic Fever Virus' Now Spreading In China, mRNA Vaccine Technology Inventor Reveals

January 11, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Dr. Robert Malone, known as the inventor of mRNA technology used in the Pfizer and Moderna COVID vaccines, recently spoke with Steve Bannon on "The War Room" to shed light on the latest viral outbreak in China, which the government he claims is hiding the truth about its origins. In December, the Chinese communist government placed Xi'an city in northwest Shaanxi province under lockdown following reports of hemorrhagic fever cases. According to WION, there had been "multiple community transmission chains" including hemorrhagic fever cases in the area. China's state-run Global Times described it as a "grim and complicated epidemic situation."...



Read More...