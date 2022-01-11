ELVIS COSTELLO SAYS HE’LL NO LONGER PERFORM ‘OLIVER’S ARMY’

January 11, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Elvis Costello has announced he’ll no longer perform his 1979 hit song “Oliver’s Army” is concert. The rocker explained his decision during an interview with The Telegraph, noting that it stems from the lyric, “Only takes one itchy trigger / One more widow, one less white n_____." “If I wrote that song today, maybe I’d think twice about [the lyric],” Costello admitted, before noting that the slur was historically accurate. “That’s what my grandfather was called in the British army — it’s historically a fact — but people hear that word go off like a bell and accuse me of...



Read More...