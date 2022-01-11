FDA director tells Senate “Most people in the US are going to get COVID”

Janet Woodcock, the acting commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, said Tuesday that “most people are going to get Covid” amid a record surge being fueled by the spread of the omicron variant of coronavirus in the country. Woodcock suggested that instead of focusing on stopping community transmission, the federal government should seek to ensure “continuity of operations” in hospitals, public transportation and other essential businesses as the virus causes significant labor shortages. According to Department of Health and Human Services data, as of Saturday, more than 25% of hospitals in 18 states were suffering from severe shortages of...



