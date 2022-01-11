The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Forget OSHA, DC & The Corrupt Supreme Court When It Comes To “Vaccine” Mandates – This State Is Defying Them No Matter What

January 11, 2022   |   Tags: ,
You see, the real power and authority, except that limited power granted to the federal government, resides with the People and the States (9th & 10th Amendments to the US Constitution.  And when it comes to feds telling employers they must lick their boots and force compliance of employees to either take an experimental shot, …


Read More...

Tags: ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x