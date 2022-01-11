Forget OSHA, DC & The Corrupt Supreme Court When It Comes To “Vaccine” Mandates – This State Is Defying Them No Matter What

You see, the real power and authority, except that limited power granted to the federal government, resides with the People and the States (9th & 10th Amendments to the US Constitution. And when it comes to feds telling employers they must lick their boots and force compliance of employees to either take an experimental shot, …



Read More...