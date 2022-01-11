Forget OSHA, DC & The Corrupt Supreme Court When It Comes To “Vaccine” Mandates – This State Is Defying Them No Matter What
January 11, 2022 | Tags: Politics, SONS OF LIBERTYYou see, the real power and authority, except that limited power granted to the federal government, resides with the People and the States (9th & 10th Amendments to the US Constitution. And when it comes to feds telling employers they must lick their boots and force compliance of employees to either take an experimental shot, …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments