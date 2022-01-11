HHS’s Becerra Warns ‘People Will Die’ if SCOTUS Knocks Down Vaccine Mandate — ‘Will Be on Their Conscience’

January 11, 2022

Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra on Monday issued a grave warning if the U.S. Supreme Court were to strike down the Biden administration’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s (OSHA) mandate on COVID-19 vaccination for employers with 100 or more employees. The court began hearing oral arguments on two separate legal challenges this week. Becerra told “CNN Newsroom” that “people will die” if the mandate gets struck down. He added that would be on the justices’ “conscience.” “[H]opefully the plan is that the Supreme Court will recognize that the federal government, the Biden administration has the authority to require these...



