House GOP pushes back after McCarthy pitches stock trade restrictions

January 11, 2022

A suggestion by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) that he may seek to limit lawmakers’ ability to trade individual stocks if the GOP takes the majority this November is going over like a 500-point Dow drop among his members. McCarthy told Punchbowl News that he is considering a range of ideas, from restricting members to only holding professionally managed mutual funds to barring lawmakers from owning stocks of companies overseen by their committees. He added that deliberations are still at an early stage and no final decisions have been made.



