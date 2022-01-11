"I Feel Young Again" - Jeff Gundlach Annual Just Markets Webcast Live

It's that time of the year when Jeffrey Gundlach, the billionaire money manager and chief investment officer at DoubleLine Capital, gives his outlook for 2021 in his annual "Just Markets" webcast today at 4:15 p.m., this time titled "I feel young again.

As Bloomberg reminds us, we last heard from Gundlach at the start of December when he focused heavily on inflation, saying that it was likely we could see a 7% print for the CPI reading (it will tomorrow). He also told us that he thought markets could be facing rougher, choppier waters after the Federal Reserve signaled that it was willing to quicken its tapering program.

Since then, we’ve learned -- through the release of meeting minutes -- that central bank officials might favor earlier and faster rate hikes as well as a balance-sheet runoff. Indeed, that’s caused a lot of choppiness in the stock market, with richly valued equities taking a big beating so far this year.

We will highlight the key presentation notes in this post.