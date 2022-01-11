Maya Angelou becomes first black woman to appear on US coin

The United States Mint has started distributing quarters featuring the image of Maya Angelou , making the poet and activist the first (b)lack woman to appear on US currency. “Each time we redesign our currency, we have the chance to say something about our country, what we value and how we’ve progressed as a society,” US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said. Angelou is depicted with outstretched arms on the quarter. Behind her are a bird in flight and a rising sun, images inspired by her poetry. […] The US mint is planning to issue 20 quarters over four years honoring...



