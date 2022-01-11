McConnell: Rounds 'told the truth' about 2020 election

January 11, 2022

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Tuesday expressed his support fellow GOP Sen. Mike Rounds (S.D.), who earlier this week was attacked by former President Trump after saying the 2020 presidential election was fair. "I think Sen. Rounds told the truth about what happened in the 2020 election," McConnell told CNN. "And I agree with him."



