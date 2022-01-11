More Adults Think Democratic Party Bigger Threat to Democracy Than Republican Party: Poll

January 11, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

"The poll, held from October 18 to October 22, found that 42 percent of those questioned believed the Democratic Party represented a more pressing threat to democracy, compared to 41 percent who believed the Republican Party was more at fault." (snip) "Newsweek has reached out to the Democratic National Committee for comment."



Read More...