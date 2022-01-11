Pfizer Makes Copyright Claim to Yank Damning Admission From Platforms

January 11, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY

It all started with a simple admission. Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla joined Yahoo Finance’s Anjalee Khemlani to discuss vaccines, boosters, and Omicron. He admitted what we already know based on the results we’ve been seeing, but in doing so he opened up a can of worms.

Here’s what he said, emphasis added:

“So — and we know that the two doses of the vaccine offer very limited protection, if any. The three doses, with the booster, they offer reasonable protection against hospitalization and deaths — and, again, that’s, I think, very good — and less protection against the infection.”

This slip was intended to try to get more people to take the booster shots, but as it spread across social media it had the opposite effect. Those who have been following the regimen offered by Big Pharma and promoted by out government started asking questions about the actual efficacy of the drugs they’ve been injecting into their bodies. Meanwhile, those who are among the dreaded “anti-vaxxer” crowd were highlighting the idiocy of the admission.

Sports and political commentator Clay Travis was among many people to share the video clip. He claims he was hit with a copyright claim by Pfizer or someone associated with them to have the video taken down.

Pfizer made a copyright claim to remove their CEO’s video comments that two doses of their covid vaccine offers “limited protection, if any.” This is wild. https://t.co/jP25VShswZ — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 11, 2022

When admitting the truth is so damaging that you need to stifle it before more people hear it, what does that say about your agenda? Those who are still defending Pfizer’s and Big Pharma’s profits by parroting their lies need to wake up immediately.

The post Pfizer Makes Copyright Claim to Yank Damning Admission From Platforms appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.



Read More...