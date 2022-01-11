Pope Pushes ‘Moral Obligation’ of COVID Shots, Calls for ‘Reality Therapy’ Against ‘Baseless’ Info

January 11, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Pope Francis delivered what have been described as ‘some of his strongest words yet’ in pushing the abortion-tainted shotsVATICAN CITY (LifeSiteNews) — Pope Francis has once again strongly pushed for people to take the abortion-tainted COVID-19 injections, calling health care and vaccination “a moral obligation,” both for personal health and the health of others, while continuing to ignore moral concerns. In his annual address to the diplomatic corps, Pope Francis touched on a wide-range of topics, including a delivery of “some of his strongest words yet” in promoting the abortion-linked COVID injections. The 85-year-old pontiff called for “personal, political, and...



