President Biden is blaming everyone else for surging inflation

January 11, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Only 1.4 percent when Biden took the presidential oath last January, year-over-year inflation has come in at 5 percent or more for 7 consecutive months. We know inflation is a growing problem because Biden has repeatedly gone out of his way to shift the blame away from his administration. Biden blames higher energy prices on oil and gas producers. The president's hostility to conventional energy was obvious on Inauguration Day. That was before he axed the Keystone XL pipeline and took no fewer than 24 other actions that raised energy prices. But Biden isn't just pointing the finger at energy...



Read More...