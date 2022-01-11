Rep. Klippert calls out Gov. Inslee of WA state on freedom of speech

January 11, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Tri-Cities, WA — Governor Inslee recently announced his support for legislation that would outlaw attempts by elected officials to spread lies about free and fair elections when it has likelihood to stoke violence. State Representative Brad Klippert attended MyPillow Chief Executive Mike Lindell's cyber security symposium in August. Action news spoke with Klippert about why participating was so important to him. "I don't get it with this guy [Inslee], has he not read the Constitution, has he not read that we in the United States of America and we in Washington state have freedom of speech," said Klippert. "So if...



Read More...