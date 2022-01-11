'Rules need to be clear': Dems call for Covid strategy reset as cases spike

January 11, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Record hospitalizations. A nationwide scramble for tests. Entire school districts forced to shutter. As a brutal surge of Omicron infections hits an exhausted nation, a growing number of Democrats are urging the Biden White House to reset its Covid battle plan to prevent what they fear could mushroom into a crisis of trust in public health authorities as cases spike in virtually every state. Democrats acknowledge that the latest Covid-19 variant is the most vexing to date, with plenty still unknown about its severity and resistance to treatments. But many are warning that some messaging from agencies such as the...



Read More...