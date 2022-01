Science Accused Of Lying Under Oath

WASHINGTON, D.C.—The nation's capital was rocked this morning after a new report by Project Veritas revealed that Dr. Fauci, who is the living embodiment of SCIENCE itself, may have lied under oath about engineering deadly coronaviruses in a Wuhan lab.

