Share Tweet Gab Share TelegramTelegram ClouthubShare Email WATCH: New Footage from We the People AZ Alliance Shows Maricopa County Elections Workers Removing Mail-In Ballot Envelopes From Trash and Shoving Them in Drawers (VIDEO) Comment

January 11, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

MULTIPLE VIDEOS AT LINK........................ We The People AZ Alliance has released new footage from the Maricopa County Elections Department, which shows more evidence of law violations by Maricopa County elections workers. The Gateway Pundit recently reported on footage of elections workers using phones in unauthorized areas and even photographing ballots. We The People AZ Alliance released these videos and more evidence of cybersecurity violations. WATCH: New Footage from We the People AZ Alliance Shows Maricopa County Elections Workers Removing Mail-In Ballot Envelopes From Trash and Shoving Them in Drawers (VIDEO) By Jordan Conradson Published January 11, 2022 at 7:45am We...



Read More...