Sonoma County issues voluntary stay-at-home order, bans large gatherings in response to omicron

January 11, 2022

Sonoma County is the first Bay Area county to restrict gatherings in response to the spread of the omicron variant in the region. On Monday, the county banned indoor gatherings of more than 50 people and outdoor gatherings of more than 100 people while asking residents to "stay home as much as possible for the next 30 days and limit interactions with those outside of their immediate household." “Our case rates are at their highest level since the pandemic began and our hospitalizations are climbing at an alarming rate as well,” health officer Dr. Sundari Mase said in a statement....



