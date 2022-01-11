Study suggests Japanese curry effective at staving off dementia<P><img src ="https://soranews24.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/3/2022/01/main.png?resize=768,512">

A curry a week helps keep the brain at its peak. It’s been known for a while now that the blend of spices found in curry can lead to a wide range of health benefits from improved digestion to lower blood pressure. But the question remained whether this was all true for Japanese curry as well. Although more or less the same food, the differences between Indian and Japanese curry can be quite stark, casting doubt on the latter’s nutritional benefits. A fair comparison might be the difference between Italian and American pizzas, wherein they’re the same basic idea but...



