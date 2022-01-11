Tabletop Simulator Review Bombed Following Chat Controversy (Trans Retribution)

January 11, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

A Tabletop Simulator review bomb is underway after a trans user was banned from the game's chat. The user alleges that the devs banned her because she's a gay and trans woman, and many of the negative reviews point to this as the reason behind their score. Why is this Tabletop Simulator review bomb happening? Over on Twitter, user Xoe details her experiences with Tabletop Simulator. She shows screenshots that show her being banned by one of the game's mods after she declares that she's gay. She then takes to the Tabletop Simulator Discord to discover the reason behind her...



Read More...