Tampa Bay Rays catcher dies suddenly at 28

January 11, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

A late-round pick out of Illinois State in the 2016 draft, Ramirez played three seasons in Tampa Bay’s farm system before being released. Soon afterwards, however, the club rehired Ramirez for a new role as the bullpen catcher on the big league club, opening a door towards the coaching career Ramirez looked to establish.“He brought so much passion and energy each day to our clubhouse and bullpen, and his love for the Rays and baseball was evident to all. He had the biggest heart and the most infectious smile,” Cash said.The Rays did not announce Ramirez’s cause of death. Neander...



