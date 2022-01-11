Will Virginia Lead the Way on School Choice, Homeschooling? Number of homeschoolers in Virginia has increased by nearly 40% since 2019, making up 5% of total public school enrollment.

January 11, 2022

One of the silver linings of the COVID-19 pandemic is the new trend of parents choosing to exercise their options when it comes to the education of their children. Much to the consternation of leftists, who seem to believe children belong to the state, not parents, more Americans are deciding to homeschool their children. In Virginia, the number of homeschoolers has increased drastically over the past few years.The Washington Examiner reported:The number of homeschoolers in Virginia has increased by nearly 40% since 2019, making up about 5% of Virginia’s total public school enrollment.There are now around 62,000 homeschoolers in Virginia,...



