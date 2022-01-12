25-Year-Old Doctor Kansuda Wichaisuek Dead 1 Month After Taking Pfizer Booster (Video)

A father is seeking answers after his 25-year-old daughter, a doctor in the Thai city of Ratchaburi, died within a month of taking the Pfizer booster shot. Tennessee Doctor Dies Just Days After Pfizer Experimental Kill Shot (Video) Dozens Develop Rare Blood Disorder & Doctor Dies After Receiving COVID Vaxx Doctor: Pfizer Whistleblower Claims 200,000 …



Read More...