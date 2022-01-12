A Byzantine Master in the New World – An Interview with Iconographer Dionysios Bouloubassis

Dionysios Boloubassis developed a reputation as a talented iconographer in Greece before he immigrated to the United States in 2013. Over the past ten years he built up a new portfolio of work in America, which together with his churches in Greece, demonstrates his experience and skill in carrying on the iconographic tradition. Christ, Pantocrator, by the hand of Dionysios BouloubassisORTHODOX ARTS JOURNAL: Let’s start by learning about where you are from. DIONYSIOS BOULOUBASSIS: My parents are from Greece, but they immigrated to the US and I was born in Maryland. When I was still young, however, my mother and...



