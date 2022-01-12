A Pandemic of Testing

January 12, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

I was blessed to be greatly influenced by a wonderful physician. He was truly a giant, but some would not know that, and he would even perhaps deny it. He was divisive, to be sure — either loved or hated, never in between, but always respected. He put the patient first at all costs. He would relate walking by a hospital room, with a patient alone on a bedpan, shouting for help, with no one to help her. Because of this, he was on the cutting edge of the outpatient surgery center movement, due to better costs but also better...



Read More...