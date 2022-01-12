Anonymous Doctor Tells Us What Most Already Knew – The Experimental Jab Breaks Down Your Immune System – Produces Death – Dependency (Video)

“They have 3 more boosters that are coming out, and the reason why, because once make your immune system so it can’t make white blood cells you become dependent on the boosters to survive.” Big Pharma is looking for people that die off, to protect our population control, for those that don’t die off, we …



Read More...