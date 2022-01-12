Canadian-based Ronald McDonald House evicts unvaccinated family of 4-yr-old with cancer

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (LifeSiteNews) — The Ronald McDonald House in Vancouver is set to evict families who do not provide proof of vaccination with one of the available abortion-tainted and experimental COVID jabs. Ronald McDonald Houses accommodate families with hospitalized children under 21 years of age. Austin Furgason, a father of a 4-year-old child with leukemia who has been receiving treatment since October, shared a video on his Facebook account that showed a letter from Ronald McDonald House Charities British Columbia and Yukon announcing the vaccine-related eviction. In his recorded exchange with the manager of the House, Furgason made it...



