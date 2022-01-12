CNN Stirs Up GOP Feud While Ignoring Looming Dem Disaster in Midterms

January 12, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

On Wednesday's CNN New Day, co-host John Berman was beside himself with joy as he repeatedly suggested that Donald Trump accused Florida Governor Ron DeSantis of being "gutless." Meanwhile, signs of significant Democratic losses in the upcoming midterm elections were ignored. Berman's unbridled glee came during a segment during which he played a clip of Trump calling some politicians "gutless" for declining to say whether they've had a booster shot. That was followed by a clip of DeSantis being rather careful with his response to a forthright question from Maria Bartiromo as to whether he's had the booster. After CNN...



