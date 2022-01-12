The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Crazed Ron Paul Seen Shouting ‘I Told You So!’ At Passersby In Front Of National Debt Clock

January 12, 2022   |   Tags: ,

NEW YORK, NY—Former U.S. Representative Ron Paul awoke from Odinsleep this week to check the nation’s current debt. Now, ahead of the debt crossing the 30 trillion dollar threshold, the Libertarian Prince has set up shop in front of New York City’s National Debt Clock so he can yell “I told you so!” at everyone who walks by.

