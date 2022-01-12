Divorcing Couple In Heated Custody Battle Over Preferred Church Pew

January 12, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

SAVANNAH, GA—A husband and wife in the midst of a divorce are currently embroiled in a custody battle over their preferred church pew. The once-happy couple is reportedly causing discord within the church as they each vie for their preferred spot 3 rows from the front and to the right.

