Divorcing Couple In Heated Custody Battle Over Preferred Church Pew

January 12, 2022   |   Tags: ,

SAVANNAH, GA—A husband and wife in the midst of a divorce are currently embroiled in a custody battle over their preferred church pew. The once-happy couple is reportedly causing discord within the church as they each vie for their preferred spot 3 rows from the front and to the right.

The post Divorcing Couple In Heated Custody Battle Over Preferred Church Pew appeared first on The Babylon Bee.


