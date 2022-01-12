The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Dusting off Dr. King's Great Message

We celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day on the third Monday of January -- this year, Jan. 17. On Aug. 28, 1963, King delivered one of the great speeches in American history, popularly known as the "I Have a Dream" speech. It is a speech that must be dusted off and studied anew today, because it contains the very message that our nation sorely needs to hear and digest now. A message that has been tragically lost and buried and replaced with great and destructive distortions. Two things jump out when reading through that speech. One is how this...


