HEADS UP: Democrat TROJAN HORSE for Voting Rights Bills

January 12, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Just heard on ABC radio. Democrats planning a Trojan Horse to pass the Voting Rights legislation by avoiding filibuster procedures. As best as I can explain it, Ds plan to remove a provision from an unrelated piece of legislation (NASA related, iirc) and insert voting rights legislation. The radio report said if the legislation originated in the Senate, the 60 vote threshold was unneeded and could presumably move to the house.



Read More...