The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Hitler Smears From CNN's Flamethrowers

January 12, 2022   |   Tags:
Fox News announced on Jan. 10 that Jesse Watters would become the permanent host of their 7 p.m. hour in two weeks. No one was more disgusted than CNN, where Erin Burnett has been thumped by Fox in that hour by a rotating cast of substitute hosts for the last year. Brian Stelter tweeted, "Jesse Watters is a logical choice for Fox's 7pm time slot -- the evening schedule is now full of flame throwers -- from Watters through to Greg Gutfeld." Oliver Darcy joined in: "The installment of Watters into the 7pm time slot cements a strategy Fox initiated...


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x