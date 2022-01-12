LIVE: Boris Johnson takes questions from MPs amid lockdown party allegations

January 12, 2022

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes questions in parliament, London, on Wednesday, January 12. The session comes after Johnson was accused of a breach of lockdown rules on Monday night, with a leaked email showing that one of his top officials invited more than 100 Downing Street staff to a party on May 20, 2020. The Metropolitan Police has said it is in contact with the government over 'widespread reporting relating to alleged breaches' of COVID-19 rules at the time. ...



