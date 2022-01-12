Maine's Catholic Churches Continue Mass Attendance, While Ecumenical Group Urges Online Services

January 12, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Access to the Eucharist is one of the motivating factors for keeping churches open.PORTLAND, Maine — The Diocese of Portland will continue to permit attendance at Mass, even as the state’s Council of Churches has urged all services to move online in light of a recent surge in coronavirus cases. “This isn’t about sending care packages or Hallmark cards (though those are certainly nice),” said Maine Council of Churches Executive Director Jane Field in a statement published Jan. 4. “For starters, it’s about making the difficult and necessary decision to return to virtual online worship services only and refrain from...



Read More...