Man stabbed twice after refusing to give woman money outside Midtown CVS

MIDTOWN MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Police are searching for two suspects involved in a violent attack in Midtown. Surveillance video released by the NYPD shows the brawl on Broadway. It happened on Friday, January 7 at 8:35 p.m. Police say it started when the 41-year-old victim was entering a CVS and a woman asked him for money. He declined and when he left the store, he was confronted by the woman and a man. The man threw a liquid in his face and knocked him to the ground. Police say the attacker stabbed him two times in the back before stealing...



