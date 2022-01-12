Money for Indoctrination

Glenn Youngkin recently was elected Virginia's governor partly because he promised to ban teaching of CRT. CRT stands for critical race theory, which argues that every American institution upholds white supremacy. Before Youngkin's surprise victory, the media mocked him for complaining about CRT. NBC's Nicolle Wallace said it isn't even taught in public schools. "That is like us banning the ghosts!" she laughed. She is wrong. In my new video, journalist Asra Nomani reveals some rather creepy CRT lessons that are taught in many schools. Nomani filed Freedom of Information Act requests that forced school districts to reveal how they...



