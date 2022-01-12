Project Veritas: Former DARPA Fellow Pens Letter Exposing Gov’t Secrets

January 12, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

U.S. Marine Corps Major Joseph Murphy wrote a letter in August of 2021 with important evidentiary attachments that have now been obtained by Project Veritas. The documents further verify previously released information, according to Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe. Murphy, formerly a fellow with DARPA, has exposed additional “incriminating documents…hidden in a top-secret shared drive” concerning the gain-of-function research on bat-borne coronaviruses and the link between NIH and EcoHealth Alliance to the Wuhan Institute of Virology. According to Murphy, the documents were placed in the folder in July 2021. To this day, Fauci denies involvement in gain-of-function research and/or contracts....



Read More...