Quebec doesn’t mandate vaccination; it taxes the unvaccinated!

January 12, 2022 | Tags: REASON

Quebec has proposed a new law to tax unvaccinated people. No, there is no mandate. Still, Canadian Civil Libertarians worry that the tax would in fact operate as a mandate:

Cara Zwibel, acting general counsel for the Canadian Civil Liberties Association, said it might however violate Canada's Charter of Rights and Freedoms if viewed as "a way of compelling people to get vaccinated". It was not clear if the tax's goal is to convince more people to get vaccinated or to finance health care, she said.

The Canadian Supreme Court could follow the lead of the NFIB saving construction.

The post Quebec doesn't mandate vaccination; it taxes the unvaccinated! appeared first on Reason.com.



