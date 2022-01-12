Sweden to help households as electricity prices soar

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Sweden announced Wednesday it had earmarked some 6 billion kronor ($661 million) for a temporary scheme to help the most affected households across the Scandinavian country to cope with high electricity bills this winter. Home owners in Sweden have already started adopting strategies to lower their consumption — turning down the heating, closing off rooms, using alternative heat sources like wood log burners and wearing thick woolly socks. There have been reports of people taking bank loans to be able to pay their electricity bill. “I understand that people are worried about their finances,” Sweden’s Energy Minister...



